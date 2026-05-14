x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Big Appreciation for Ram Charan in Peddi

Published on May 14, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
VD Satheesan Named Kerala Chief Minister
image
Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan Follow Modi and Chandrababu in Cutting Down Convoy Vehicles
image
Big Appreciation for Ram Charan in Peddi
image
Suriya steps in to Clear Karuppu Hurdles
image
Why are Stars Calm about the Tollywood War?

Big Appreciation for Ram Charan in Peddi

Ram Charan has spent ample time on Peddi and he transformed as per the requirement. He gained the look of an athlete and the released posters, visuals made it clear about the hard work of Ram Charan. Peddi is slated for June 4th release and all those who watched the rushes are lauding the performance of Ram Charan. There is big appreciation coming for the performance of Ram Charan especially during the emotional episodes and the climax portions.

Peddi is also a crucial film for Ram Charan after a debacle like Game Changer. His efforts are big and if the film ends up as a super hit, Charan would be a happy man as an actor. Peddi directed by Buchi Babu Sana is gearing up for a grand release in June and all eyes are now focused on the trailer of Peddi. Venkata Satish Kilaru has invested big money on the film. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine and AR Rahman is the music composer. All the theatrical and the non-theatrical deals for Peddi are closed.

Next Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan Follow Modi and Chandrababu in Cutting Down Convoy Vehicles Previous Suriya steps in to Clear Karuppu Hurdles
else

TRENDING

image
Big Appreciation for Ram Charan in Peddi
image
Suriya steps in to Clear Karuppu Hurdles
image
Why are Stars Calm about the Tollywood War?

Latest

image
VD Satheesan Named Kerala Chief Minister
image
Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan Follow Modi and Chandrababu in Cutting Down Convoy Vehicles
image
Big Appreciation for Ram Charan in Peddi
image
Suriya steps in to Clear Karuppu Hurdles
image
Why are Stars Calm about the Tollywood War?

Most Read

image
VD Satheesan Named Kerala Chief Minister
image
Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan Follow Modi and Chandrababu in Cutting Down Convoy Vehicles
image
Chandrababu Backs Modi’s Savings Push as Andhra Pradesh Plans Major Energy Reforms

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album