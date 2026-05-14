Big Appreciation for Ram Charan in Peddi

Ram Charan has spent ample time on Peddi and he transformed as per the requirement. He gained the look of an athlete and the released posters, visuals made it clear about the hard work of Ram Charan. Peddi is slated for June 4th release and all those who watched the rushes are lauding the performance of Ram Charan. There is big appreciation coming for the performance of Ram Charan especially during the emotional episodes and the climax portions.

Peddi is also a crucial film for Ram Charan after a debacle like Game Changer. His efforts are big and if the film ends up as a super hit, Charan would be a happy man as an actor. Peddi directed by Buchi Babu Sana is gearing up for a grand release in June and all eyes are now focused on the trailer of Peddi. Venkata Satish Kilaru has invested big money on the film. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine and AR Rahman is the music composer. All the theatrical and the non-theatrical deals for Peddi are closed.