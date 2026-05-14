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Home > Movie News

Suriya steps in to Clear Karuppu Hurdles

Published on May 14, 2026 by sankar

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Suriya steps in to Clear Karuppu Hurdles

Suriya’s recent film Karuppu is all set for a grand release today with 9 AM shows. But the film’s release came to a halt due to the financial hurdles surrounding the film. Suriya himself stepped in and initiated talks with the financiers. All the hurdles are expected to be cleared in the next few hours and Karuppu is expected to release with afternoon shows all over. Suriya has assured the financiers after which all the hurdles are now getting cleared.

Karuppu is a mass entertainer directed by RJ Balaji. The film is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Supreeth Reddy and Yogi Babu are the lead actors. Suriya sports two different looks in this film. Sai Abhyankkar scored the music and background score for Karuppu.

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