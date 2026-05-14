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Home > Movie News

Why are Stars Calm about the Tollywood War?

Published on May 14, 2026 by sankar

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Why are Stars Calm about the Tollywood War?

Why are Stars Calm about the Tollywood War?

On May 12th, the exhibitors of Nizam interacted with the media and explained about their terrible situation of managing single screens. They demanded a percentage system soon or else warned of closing the theatres from the end of this month. Soon, the Active Producers of Telugu cinema met the media and explained about the happenings. They made it clear that they are not against the percentage model but a possible solution cannot be attained in a quick time. These press interactions created a sensation and became the talk of the film industry.

Every star is closely watching the live interactions but none of the stars responded. All the top stars of Telugu cinema are calm and are waiting for the issue to be resolved as there are several films lined up in the coming months. If the theatre issue turns big, the release of several films will get stalled. The stars have nothing much to do with the issue but most of them have kept a close watch and are in touch with the producers and the leading distributors. After a dry season, Ram Charan’s Peddi will be the next big release in Tollywood and the film releases on June 4th. Tollywood hopes that all the hurdles will be clear before the release of Peddi.

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