Suriya’s Karuppu Release: Fans in Shock

Suriya hasn’t delivered his best in the recent times. He has big hopes on Karuppu, a mass entertainer directed by RJ Balaji. The film is scheduled for release today but the release is pushed because of the financial hurdles surrounding the film. All the 9 AM along with the morning shows in Tamil Nadu and the Telugu states are cancelled. The film is struggling for buzz and the morning shows are crucial for the film’s run.

With the cancellation of morning shows all over, the film will struggle badly. It is unclear if all the hurdles will get cleared and Karuppu will be released in the afternoon. Suriya had big hopes on the film. The advance sales are quite poor but the team is quite confident on the film. Karuppu features Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Supreeth Reddy and Yogi Babu in the key roles. Dream Warrior Pictures are the producers.

Hope the film clears all the hurdles and heads for release soon.