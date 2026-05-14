x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Suriya’s Karuppu Release: Fans in Shock

Published on May 14, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
VD Satheesan Named Kerala Chief Minister
image
Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan Follow Modi and Chandrababu in Cutting Down Convoy Vehicles
image
Big Appreciation for Ram Charan in Peddi
image
Suriya steps in to Clear Karuppu Hurdles
image
Why are Stars Calm about the Tollywood War?

Suriya’s Karuppu Release: Fans in Shock

Suriya hasn’t delivered his best in the recent times. He has big hopes on Karuppu, a mass entertainer directed by RJ Balaji. The film is scheduled for release today but the release is pushed because of the financial hurdles surrounding the film. All the 9 AM along with the morning shows in Tamil Nadu and the Telugu states are cancelled. The film is struggling for buzz and the morning shows are crucial for the film’s run.

With the cancellation of morning shows all over, the film will struggle badly. It is unclear if all the hurdles will get cleared and Karuppu will be released in the afternoon. Suriya had big hopes on the film. The advance sales are quite poor but the team is quite confident on the film. Karuppu features Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Supreeth Reddy and Yogi Babu in the key roles. Dream Warrior Pictures are the producers.

Hope the film clears all the hurdles and heads for release soon.

Next Why are Stars Calm about the Tollywood War? Previous KVN to Close Toxic Deal with Jana Nayagan?
else

TRENDING

image
Big Appreciation for Ram Charan in Peddi
image
Suriya steps in to Clear Karuppu Hurdles
image
Why are Stars Calm about the Tollywood War?

Latest

image
VD Satheesan Named Kerala Chief Minister
image
Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan Follow Modi and Chandrababu in Cutting Down Convoy Vehicles
image
Big Appreciation for Ram Charan in Peddi
image
Suriya steps in to Clear Karuppu Hurdles
image
Why are Stars Calm about the Tollywood War?

Most Read

image
VD Satheesan Named Kerala Chief Minister
image
Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan Follow Modi and Chandrababu in Cutting Down Convoy Vehicles
image
Chandrababu Backs Modi’s Savings Push as Andhra Pradesh Plans Major Energy Reforms

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album