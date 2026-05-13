x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Movie News

KVN to Close Toxic Deal with Jana Nayagan?

Published on May 13, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
KVN to Close Toxic Deal with Jana Nayagan?
image
Here are some Big Statements from Tollywood Active Producers
image
Chandrababu Backs Modi’s Savings Push as Andhra Pradesh Plans Major Energy Reforms
image
Top Producers’ Strong Counter for Exhibitors
image
Raja The Raja Teaser: Scintillating and Vibrant

KVN to Close Toxic Deal with Jana Nayagan?

KVN Productions have invested big money on Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Yash’s Toxic. Both these films are delayed due to various reasons and there is a big bet involved in both these films. With Vijay’s victory in the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Jana Nayagan is hot in the trade and the makers are currently negotiating to close the digital rights of Jana Nayagan. KVN Productions is also negotiating with a couple of digital platforms to close the deal.

KVN Productions also offered the digital rights of Toxic and they are keen to close both the deals for the same digital platform. KVN Productions is keen to close both the deals for a record price. Amazon Prime is back in talks and the discussions are going on. After the digital rights of Toxic are quoted for a record price, the digital platforms rejected the proposals. Now, KVN Productions is keen to close the deals and release both Jana Nayagan and Toxic at the earliest.

Previous Here are some Big Statements from Tollywood Active Producers
else

TRENDING

image
KVN to Close Toxic Deal with Jana Nayagan?
image
Here are some Big Statements from Tollywood Active Producers
image
Top Producers’ Strong Counter for Exhibitors

Latest

image
KVN to Close Toxic Deal with Jana Nayagan?
image
Here are some Big Statements from Tollywood Active Producers
image
Chandrababu Backs Modi’s Savings Push as Andhra Pradesh Plans Major Energy Reforms
image
Top Producers’ Strong Counter for Exhibitors
image
Raja The Raja Teaser: Scintillating and Vibrant

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Backs Modi’s Savings Push as Andhra Pradesh Plans Major Energy Reforms
image
PM Modi Cuts Down Official Convoy, Pushes Austerity and Fuel Saving Measures
image
Vijay Proves Majority in Tamil Nadu Assembly, TVK Government Officially Secures Power

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album