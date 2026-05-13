KVN to Close Toxic Deal with Jana Nayagan?

KVN Productions have invested big money on Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Yash’s Toxic. Both these films are delayed due to various reasons and there is a big bet involved in both these films. With Vijay’s victory in the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Jana Nayagan is hot in the trade and the makers are currently negotiating to close the digital rights of Jana Nayagan. KVN Productions is also negotiating with a couple of digital platforms to close the deal.

KVN Productions also offered the digital rights of Toxic and they are keen to close both the deals for the same digital platform. KVN Productions is keen to close both the deals for a record price. Amazon Prime is back in talks and the discussions are going on. After the digital rights of Toxic are quoted for a record price, the digital platforms rejected the proposals. Now, KVN Productions is keen to close the deals and release both Jana Nayagan and Toxic at the earliest.