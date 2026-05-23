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Home > Movie News

Chiranjeevi commences Mega158 in great spirits

Published on May 23, 2026 by swathy

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Chiranjeevi commences Mega158 in great spirits

Megastar Chiranjeevi has officially begun filming for his next massive cinematic outing, tentatively titled Mega 158. The first regular shooting schedule kicked off today in Hyderabad as he teams up once again with dynamic director Bobby Kolli.

The opening talkie portions are currently being shot. These early sequences feature Chiranjeevi alongside young talent Anaswara Rajan, who is playing a very crucial role in the story.

A special promotional video captures a lighthearted moment on set, where a lively Chiranjeevi jokes about revealing the official title to his eager fans. Promising a completely new, fierce avatar for the Megastar, Mega 158 is already generating unprecedented expectations.

Bankrolled by producer Venkat K Narayana, this project serves as the first major Tollywood production for KVN Productions. The film boasts an exceptional technical team, with chartbuster music director S. Thaman taking care of the tunes and ace cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan capturing the visuals.

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