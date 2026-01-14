x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

Will Andhra Pradesh Get a Third Union Minister Cabinet Berth?

Published on January 14, 2026 by Sanyogita

Will Andhra Pradesh Get a Third Union Minister Cabinet Berth?

The coalition government in Andhra Pradesh is expected to get its third cabinet berth. In state level TDP, Janasena and BJP parties, whereas in the Centre, the TDP and the BJP are alliance partners, while Jana Sena is part of the broader NDA framework. However, Jana Sena does not currently have a representative in the Union Cabinet.

Against this backdrop, fresh political buzz has begun to circulate in Andhra Pradesh. The discussion centres on the possibility of a senior leader, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy from the TDP being inducted into the Union Cabinet during the next expansion.

Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy earlier served as a Rajya Sabha member from the YSR Congress Party. He later secured a Lok Sabha ticket from the same party. Differences with party leadership over Assembly ticket allocations led to a decisive break. He exited the YSR Congress Party and joined the TDP along with his wife Prashanthi Reddy. The TDP subsequently fielded him from the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency, where he emerged victorious. His wife also won Kovur Assembly seat on a TDP ticket, strengthening the family’s political standing in the region.

Now, political circles in Nellore are abuzz with talk that Vemireddy could soon be elevated to the Union Cabinet. Reports suggest that he is being considered as the third Union Minister from Andhra Pradesh. Sources indicate that there would be little resistance at the highest level to his direct induction into the Cabinet, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the same time, there is speculation around a possible reshuffle in the civil aviation portfolio. Following recent controversies linked to the airline sector, discussions are said to be underway on whether a change could be made. In this context, some observers believe Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy could be brought into the Cabinet, potentially replacing the current minister.

While no official confirmation has been issued, the growing chatter in Nellore district reflects the evolving power dynamics within the Andhra Pradesh coalition and its representation at the national level.

else

