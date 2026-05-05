KA Paul’s Claims After Tamil Nadu Results Stir Political Debate

Dr. K.A. Paul, president of the Praja Shanti Party, has once again captured attention with a series of bold and controversial statements. Reacting to the Tamil Nadu election results, Paul mixed praise with sharp warnings. He congratulated actor-turned-politician Vijay on his electoral success, while also issuing strong remarks aimed at political leaders in the Telugu states.

Paul claimed that Vijay’s rise was not a coincidence. He said that many analysts and exit polls had predicted a modest performance for Vijay’s party. According to those projections, the party was expected to secure only a small share of votes and a handful of seats. However, Paul insisted that he had foreseen a much bigger outcome. He attributed Vijay’s success to his own blessings and expressed confidence that they would work together in the future. He also stated that their collaboration would bring large-scale investments and create employment opportunities in Tamil Nadu.

Turning his attention to Tamil Nadu’s political leadership, Paul criticized former Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. He said that he had earlier approached Stalin with development proposals. According to Paul, his plans were not taken seriously and he faced obstacles in organizing a global peace event. He further claimed that political pressure led to the denial of permissions. Paul went on to say that he had predicted Stalin’s political downfall and now believes that prediction has come true.

Paul did not stop at Tamil Nadu. He extended his remarks to leaders in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Referring to past political figures like Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy and Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he suggested that those who ignored him faced political setbacks. He warned current leaders that any attempt to interfere with his charitable activities would lead to serious consequences. His statements included strong language and dramatic predictions about political futures.

Paul also revisited his past interactions with political leaders. He claimed that some had once appreciated his efforts and even recommended him for national recognition. He expressed disappointment that those same leaders now oppose him. His remarks were framed as both a warning and a declaration of his continued influence.

The statements have sparked widespread discussion across political circles. Critics argue that such claims lack evidence and rely on personal assertions. Supporters, however, see his remarks as part of his distinctive political style.

As Tamil Nadu’s political landscape continues to evolve, Paul’s comments have added another layer of intrigue. Whether his predictions hold any weight remains to be seen. For now, his words have once again placed him at the center of attention.