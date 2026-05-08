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Home > Politics

Vijay’s Resignation Plan Could Turn Into a Political Trap

Published on May 8, 2026 by swathy

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Vijay’s Resignation Plan Could Turn Into a Political Trap

Tamil Nadu politics now looks like a tense political thriller. Actor turned politician Vijay has shaken the state’s political landscape in his very first electoral battle. His party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single largest force with 108 seats and broke the decades long dominance of the Dravidian giants. Yet power still remains out of reach.

Even after joining hands with Congress, TVK fell short of the magic number. Questions are now being raised over the Governor’s stand. At the same time, strong speculation suggests that the two major Dravidian parties could come together to keep Vijay away from power. Amid this uncertainty, political circles are buzzing with rumours that Vijay may ask his MLAs to resign if such a government is formed.

If that idea is truly under consideration, it could become the biggest mistake of his political career.

Mass Resignations Would Send the Wrong Message

In politics, resignation may appear emotional and dramatic. However, it is also a dangerous weapon that can easily backfire. If Vijay pushes all his MLAs toward resignation, people may see it as an act of frustration rather than strength.

The public has already given him a historic opportunity. They turned him into the face of change in Tamil Nadu politics. Walking away from the Assembly instead of fighting inside it would damage that image. It may create an impression that Vijay is unwilling to handle political setbacks and unable to carry the responsibility given by voters.

Democracy rewards leaders who stand and fight. It rarely celebrates those who leave the battlefield midway.

The Public Mandate Was Not Absolute

The reality is simple. The people did not hand Vijay a full majority. They made him the largest player but not the undisputed ruler. That distinction matters.

If resignations trigger by-elections, the Dravidian parties could gain a huge advantage. Both camps possess strong cadre networks, financial strength and administrative influence. In a high pressure by-election scenario, they could easily turn the contest into a survival battle for TVK.

If those parties manage to win a majority of the seats in the bypolls, Vijay’s political momentum may collapse overnight. The narrative would also change against him. Rivals would accuse him of forcing unnecessary elections on the people simply because he could not form the government. Such a campaign could slowly erode the sympathy he currently enjoys.

Public admiration can quickly turn into political fatigue.

Patience Is the Real Test in Politics

At this stage, resignation is not the answer. Patience is.

If rival Dravidian parties ignore ideological differences and join hands only to block TVK, public anger will naturally grow over time. That is where Vijay has a massive opportunity. He can position himself as a strong opposition leader and become the voice of disappointed voters across Tamil Nadu.

A leader earns long term credibility not by dramatic exits but through consistent political struggle. If Vijay remains inside the Assembly and fights issue by issue, the public may eventually reward him with a clear majority in the next election.

The respect earned through perseverance is always greater than temporary sympathy.

Vijay Must Protect His Political Rise

Winning public trust in Tamil Nadu is never easy. Breaking into a system dominated by powerful Dravidian parties is even harder. Vijay has already crossed the first major hurdle by becoming the central force in the state’s politics.

Now comes the more difficult challenge. He must protect that rise with maturity and strategic patience.

An emotional resignation decision may create headlines for a few days. But it could also permanently weaken the movement he has built. A true leader does not rush toward political self destruction. He respects the people’s verdict and continues the fight from within the democratic system.

For Vijay, this is not the moment to quit. This is the moment to prove he can endure.

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