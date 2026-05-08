Is Aamir Khan Left Confused?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is called Mr Perfect of Indian Cinema. In a career spanning for three decades, Aamir Khan has done just 50 films. He spends months on the script and is active in the pre-production work. He floated Aamir Khan Productions and produced some of the finest films like Lagaan, 3 Idiots, Dangal, Taare Zameen Par and others. Dangal released in 2016 and the film emerged as the biggest blockbuster of the country. It has been a decade since the release of Dangal and Aamir Khan could not deliver a strong and solid film in the past ten years.

He produced Secret Superstar and the film received critical acclaim. He featured in Thugs of Hindostan and the film was a huge debacle. Soon, Aamir Khan featured in Laal Singh Chaddha and the film too ended up as a disaster. Aamir Khan produced Laapataa Ladies along with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and the film received wide applause and awards.

He produced and acted in Sitaare Zameen Par and the film ended up as a decent one. He played a cameo in Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Aamir Khan was trolled for his choice. He recently produced Ek Din with his son Junaid Khan playing the lead role and the audience did not show up at the theatres to watch the film. From the past decade, Aamir Khan did not have a decent film. As an actor and as a producer, Aamir Khan failed to live up to the expectations.