Movie News

Date Locked for AMB Cinemas Bengaluru

Published on January 14, 2026 by swathy

Date Locked for AMB Cinemas Bengaluru

AMB Cinemas has turned out to be one of the best experience for film lovers and movie patrons in Hyderabad. With the tremendous response, AMB Cinemas is in plans to open more number of screens in multiple cities. Superstar Mahesh Babu along with Asian Cinemas are partners in AMB and the top star today announced that AMB Cinemas in Bengaluru will open doors on January 16th. The iconic Kapali Theatre in Bengaluru’s Gandhi Nagar is transformed into AMB Cinemas.

“The doors formally open at AMB Cinemas in Bengaluru on Jan 16th with South India’s first Dolby Cinema experience! Extremely proud of TEAM AMB for putting in an extraordinary effort to see this through. Looking forward to seeing u all very soon in Namma Bengaluru” posted Mahesh Babu on his official social media page. AMB Cinemas in Bengaluru will have South India’s first Dolby Cinema experience. This is the second multiplex from AMB Cinemas in India.

