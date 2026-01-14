Sankranthi Releases: Huge Scarcity for Theatres

As announced five films, Prabhas’ Raja Saab, Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju and Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari have released during the Sankranthi holiday season. Raja Saab is quite disappointing and there is a decline in the box-office numbers after the release of Chiranjeevi’s film. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu released on a grand note and the collections are super strong. The distributors and the exhibitors accommodated theatres for the first two days for the film.

Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi also received decent talk. Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju and Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari released today and the distributors are struggling to accommodate the screens. Raja Saab has to hold a decent number of screens during the holiday season. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is sold out in all the screens and the distributors are arranging early morning shows as there are no new screens available.

The talk for Anaganaga Oka Raju is very good and the film opened to packed houses. Anaganaga Oka Raju also needs extra shows and screens but there is no availability. Naari Naari Naduma Murari also needs more number of screens from tomorrow and they have to be balanced along with other films. The next few days would be quite tough for the distributors and exhibitors to accommodate the shows and screens for all the five films.