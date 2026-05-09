Lagaan Combo after 25 years

Lagaan is a sensational hit film in Indian cinema and it is one of the best films made in the history of Indian cinema. Aamir Khan played the lead role and Ashutosh Gowariker directed this emotional drama. 25 years after Lagaan, the duo is all set to collaborate once again and this time it is for the biopic. Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker are discussing a script based on the life story of Indian legendary cricketer Lala Amarnath.

Lala Amarnath is the first Indian cricketer to score a Test hundred in 1933. Ashutosh Gowariker impressed Aamir Khan with the script and the pre-production work of the film is currently going on. The shoot of the film is expected to start after Dasara 2026. Ashutosh Gowariker is occupied with the final script and the pre-production work. An official announcement about the film will be made soon. Aamir Khan has delivered several debacles recently. He is also discussing a script with Rajkumar Hirani and the film is the sequel for their super hit film 3 Idiots.