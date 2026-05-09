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Home > Movie News

Nithiin – Anudeep – PMF

Published on May 9, 2026 by sankar

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Nithiin – Anudeep – PMF

Young actor Nithiin has taken a break for a year and he has lined up a bunch of films. He recently commenced the shoot of a new project produced by Sithara Entertainments. The film will hit the screens this year. As per the latest update, Nithiin has given his nod for a hilarious entertainer. Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV is on board to direct the film and the scriptwork is currently going on. Nithiin has given his nod for the idea and he asked Anudeep to narrate the complete script.

TG Vishwa Prasad’s People Media Factory is on board to produce this prestigious film. The shoot commences next year. Nithiin also gave his nod for Aay director Anji and the shoot commences next year. He is also holding talks with VI Anand for an expensive film and the project was announced. But considering the decline in the non-theatrical deals, the makers have kept the project on hold and Nithiin has moved on to his upcoming films. His last films Robinhood and Thammudu ended up as massive debacles.

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