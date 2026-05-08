Top Heroines Rejecting DSP’s Yellamma

After the super success of Balagam, Venu Yeldandi and Dil Raju are preparing for Yellamma, a Telangana-based rural love story. Actors like Nani, Sharwanand, Nithiin were approached and the film finally landed into the hands of Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad. DSP has been keen to take up acting assignments for a long time and he signed the project. The film was announced with a small videobyte. The role of the lead actress is a powerful and prominent one, it needs a performer to take the film to the next level.

Dil Raju, DSP and Venu are keen to lock a top actress. Initially Sai Pallavi was on board when Nani was the lead actor. She soon walked out of the film. Keerthy Suresh was interested but the actress too did not sign the project. Dil Raju and his team have now approached Mrunal Thakur for the role and the discussions are going on. Rumors say that Dil Raju has offered a big remuneration for Mrunal.

The real reasons are that all the top actresses are interested in working with stars. Devi Sri Prasad is a top composer but when it comes to acting, Yellamma is his debut film. So most of the top beauties are finding other films instead of Yellamma. Also, the lead actress will be seen in a deglam role without makeup. The film revolves around the lead actress. But all the top beauties have walked out from Yellamma. Hope Mrunal signs the film. The team is keen to finalize the actress and kick-start the shoot of Yellamma.