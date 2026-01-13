x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie Reviews

Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju Live Updates/Review

Published on January 14, 2026 by krishna

TRENDING

image
Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju Live Updates/Review
image
Andhra Pradesh Continues to Set Records and Win National Recognition
image
Photos : Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Movie Thanks Meet
image
Raja Saab turns into an Embarrassment in North India
image
Chiranjeevi garu himself directed me on screen – Anil Ravipudi

Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju Live Updates/Review

Anaganaga Oka Raju Review

Anaganaga Oka Raju Review

Anaganaga Oka Raju Review

Live updates from USA Premiere show:

6:00AM The concept is how Raju tries to drag Charulatha into love

5:50 AM Raju wants to find a match with a rich girl. He sees an opportunity in Charulatha (Meenakshi Chowdary).

5:20 AM

Gouravapuram Jamindar heir Raju Garu (Naveen Polishetty) is introduced as a broken man, hanging to a false sense of prestige.

Young Tollywood actor Naveen Polishetty has been quite consistent by delivering successful films. He has taken long gaps between his films. His upcoming project Anaganaga Oka Raju is carrying good expectations and it is one among the awaited films of Sankranthi season. Anaganaga Oka Raju is said to be a hilarious comic entertainer directed by Maari. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady and the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Mickey J Meyer scored the music and background score. Here is the review of Anaganaga Oka Raju:

 

 

 

Previous Andhra Pradesh Continues to Set Records and Win National Recognition
else

TRENDING

image
Raja Saab turns into an Embarrassment in North India
image
Chiranjeevi garu himself directed me on screen – Anil Ravipudi
image
MSVPG is the Fastest Script of Anil Ravipudi

Latest

image
Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju Live Updates/Review
image
Andhra Pradesh Continues to Set Records and Win National Recognition
image
Photos : Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Movie Thanks Meet
image
Raja Saab turns into an Embarrassment in North India
image
Chiranjeevi garu himself directed me on screen – Anil Ravipudi

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Continues to Set Records and Win National Recognition
image
Chandrababu Naidu Launches Development Projects in Naravaripalle
image
Supreme Court to Revisit Scope of CBI Probe in YS Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch