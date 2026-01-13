x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh Continues to Set Records and Win National Recognition

Published on January 13, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh Continues to Set Records and Win National Recognition
image
Photos : Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Movie Thanks Meet
image
Raja Saab turns into an Embarrassment in North India
image
Chiranjeevi garu himself directed me on screen – Anil Ravipudi
image
MSVPG is the Fastest Script of Anil Ravipudi

Andhra Pradesh Continues to Set Records and Win National Recognition

Andhra Pradesh is steadily emerging as a state known for performance and measurable achievements. From world records in infrastructure development to national-level awards in sustainability, the state is consistently gaining recognition across sectors. At the centre of this momentum stands Adani Gangavaram Port Ltd, which has become a strong symbol of Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to sustainable growth.

Adani Gangavaram Port received the Environmental Excellence Award in the Platinum Category from the Indian Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented at the 19th Environment Partnership Summit and Excellence Awards held in Kolkata. The recognition highlights the port’s adoption of green technologies, energy-efficient systems, and environmentally responsible operational practices.

The port has also earned praise for its community-focused environmental programmes. These initiatives are designed to reduce ecological impact while ensuring long-term environmental balance around the port region. Over the last three years, Adani Gangavaram Port Ltd has secured six national awards for environmental excellence, reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable maritime operations.

This achievement aligns with a broader trend in Andhra Pradesh, which continues to create benchmarks in governance and infrastructure. The state has earlier earned recognition from Guinness World Records for large-scale road development executed within a defined time frame. That milestone brought national attention to Andhra Pradesh’s capacity for efficient planning and rapid execution of public works.

Together, these achievements reflect a state that is not only building assets but also building credibility. Awards and records are becoming a recurring theme as Andhra Pradesh balances development with sustainability. With Adani Gangavaram Port setting high standards in environmental stewardship, the state’s image as a destination for responsible growth continues to strengthen.

Previous Photos : Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Movie Thanks Meet
else

TRENDING

image
Raja Saab turns into an Embarrassment in North India
image
Chiranjeevi garu himself directed me on screen – Anil Ravipudi
image
MSVPG is the Fastest Script of Anil Ravipudi

Latest

image
Andhra Pradesh Continues to Set Records and Win National Recognition
image
Photos : Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Movie Thanks Meet
image
Raja Saab turns into an Embarrassment in North India
image
Chiranjeevi garu himself directed me on screen – Anil Ravipudi
image
MSVPG is the Fastest Script of Anil Ravipudi

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Continues to Set Records and Win National Recognition
image
Chandrababu Naidu Launches Development Projects in Naravaripalle
image
Supreme Court to Revisit Scope of CBI Probe in YS Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch