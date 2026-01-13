Andhra Pradesh Continues to Set Records and Win National Recognition

Andhra Pradesh is steadily emerging as a state known for performance and measurable achievements. From world records in infrastructure development to national-level awards in sustainability, the state is consistently gaining recognition across sectors. At the centre of this momentum stands Adani Gangavaram Port Ltd, which has become a strong symbol of Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to sustainable growth.

Adani Gangavaram Port received the Environmental Excellence Award in the Platinum Category from the Indian Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented at the 19th Environment Partnership Summit and Excellence Awards held in Kolkata. The recognition highlights the port’s adoption of green technologies, energy-efficient systems, and environmentally responsible operational practices.

The port has also earned praise for its community-focused environmental programmes. These initiatives are designed to reduce ecological impact while ensuring long-term environmental balance around the port region. Over the last three years, Adani Gangavaram Port Ltd has secured six national awards for environmental excellence, reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable maritime operations.

This achievement aligns with a broader trend in Andhra Pradesh, which continues to create benchmarks in governance and infrastructure. The state has earlier earned recognition from Guinness World Records for large-scale road development executed within a defined time frame. That milestone brought national attention to Andhra Pradesh’s capacity for efficient planning and rapid execution of public works.

Together, these achievements reflect a state that is not only building assets but also building credibility. Awards and records are becoming a recurring theme as Andhra Pradesh balances development with sustainability. With Adani Gangavaram Port setting high standards in environmental stewardship, the state’s image as a destination for responsible growth continues to strengthen.