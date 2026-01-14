OTT Releases for this Weekend

With a number of releases during the Sankranthi season in theatres, there are enough number of options available in the digital space. Telugu film Dhandoraa that released during Christmas will stream on Prime Video from today. Another Telugu film, Gurram Paapi Reddy will be streaming on Zee5 from January 16th. Apart from these, there are a lot of options for streaming from various languages. Here are the options to watch on OTT for this weekend:

January 13th:

Anantha (Telugu,Tamil, Hindi): Jio Hotstar and Simply South

Dust Bunny (English): Prime Video

Mahasenha (Tamil): Aha Tamil

January 14th:

Dhandoraa (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi): Prime Video

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu): Netflix

January 15th:

Seven Dials (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix

Kirkkan (Malayalam): Sun Nxt

Bone Lake (English): Netflix

January 16th:

Gurram Paapi Reddy (Telugu): Zee5

Kalamkaval (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Sony Liv

The RIP: Trust Has a price (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix

Bha Bha Bha (Malayalam): Zee5

Killer Whale (English): Netflix

January 17th:

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (English): Netflix