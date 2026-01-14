x
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Megastar to Shift his Focus on Vishwambara

Published on January 14, 2026 by nymisha

Megastar to Shift his Focus on Vishwambara

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s recent film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu released and the film is doing exceptional business all over. The film opened on a grand note and the Vintage Megastar has impressed the Telugu audience big time. Chiranjeevi has a bigger target now. He has to focus completely on Vishwambara, his upcoming release which got delayed by more than a year. The film’s release was pushed due to the delay in the VFX work.

Chiranjeevi after a break will monitor the VFX work and the post-production updates. He will recheck the VFX work and will sit with the team to finalize the release date. With 2026 holiday slots getting filled, Megastar is in plans to lock the release date of Vishwambara and announce it at the earliest. Chiranjeevi had to shoot for Bobby’s film from February and the shoot was postponed due to the delay in the pre-production work. Hence, he will focus on Vishwambara. Vassistha is the director of Vishwambara, a socio-fantasy film. Trisha is the leading lady and UV Creations are the producers.

