Megastar to Shift his Focus on Vishwambara

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s recent film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu released and the film is doing exceptional business all over. The film opened on a grand note and the Vintage Megastar has impressed the Telugu audience big time. Chiranjeevi has a bigger target now. He has to focus completely on Vishwambara, his upcoming release which got delayed by more than a year. The film’s release was pushed due to the delay in the VFX work.

Chiranjeevi after a break will monitor the VFX work and the post-production updates. He will recheck the VFX work and will sit with the team to finalize the release date. With 2026 holiday slots getting filled, Megastar is in plans to lock the release date of Vishwambara and announce it at the earliest. Chiranjeevi had to shoot for Bobby’s film from February and the shoot was postponed due to the delay in the pre-production work. Hence, he will focus on Vishwambara. Vassistha is the director of Vishwambara, a socio-fantasy film. Trisha is the leading lady and UV Creations are the producers.