Peddi is an unforgettable emotional ride – Sukumar

Mega Power Star Ram Charan starrer Peddi has become a sensation worldwide with banger Chikiri Chikiri, glimpses of him playing cricket and wrestling. This AR Rahman musical is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru on a massive scale. The makers locked 4th June release date and interacted with press.

At the press meet, Sukumar attended it as chief guest and he asked producer to speak on stage. Slightly emotional, Venkata Satish Kilaru thanked Ram Charan for believing in him and delivering such an iconic film. He called it as a commercial emotional ride that no one should miss out in theatres. He asked audiences to watch in theatres with premieres planned on 3rd June.

Buchi Babu Sana, the director, stated that it would be hard to forget Peddi for audiences as he would stay in their hearts for ages to come. He stated that he is proud to showcase Ram Charan as Peddi and people will fall in love with him as Charan gave a magnificent performance. He apologized for delaying film from 30th April and asked people to watch it from 4th June in theatres.

Sukumar stated that he is happy that Ram Charan did Peddi as he always knew the script. He remarked that Peddi will be a great film in Telugu and Indian Cinema as performance of Charan will be talked about. He also remarked it as an emotional ride with all elements in right proportions. Janhvi Kapoor is playing the leading lady role with Shiva Rajkumar in a prominent role.