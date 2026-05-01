Balakrishna Brings World-Class Cancer Care to Amaravati

Amaravati is moving closer to becoming a strong healthcare hub with the launch of a major cancer hospital project near Thullur. Actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna formally initiated the construction of a new branch of the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute.

The Hyderabad-based hospital was ranked among the top cancer hospitals in India in 2023. The institution has treated lakhs of patients and continues to play a key role in advancing cancer care with modern technologies and clinical expertise.

The Amaravati facility is being developed with an investment of ₹750 crore and will begin with a capacity of 500 beds. The Andhra Pradesh government has allocated 21 acres of land for the project. The hospital will be equipped with advanced diagnostic systems, precision-based treatment methods, and modern surgical infrastructure designed to meet international standards.

The project has been planned with future expansion in mind. In the second phase, another 500 beds will be added, taking the total capacity to 1,000 beds. The vision is to transform the facility into a Centre of Excellence that combines treatment, research, and training under one roof.

During the launch, Balakrishna stated that all required government approvals and regulatory clearances were completed before beginning the construction. He expressed confidence that the hospital would meet the growing healthcare needs of the region and offer hope to thousands of patients.

The legacy of the Basavatarakam hospital traces back to N. T. Rama Rao, who founded the institution in memory of his wife Basavatarakam after she passed away due to cancer in 1985. His vision was to provide advanced cancer treatment at an affordable cost. The foundation was laid in 1986 with support from an Indo-American cancer organization.

The hospital was officially inaugurated on June 22, 2000 by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It began with just 110 beds and has since expanded into a 650-bed facility that offers comprehensive cancer care including radiation therapy, surgery, and medical oncology.

Today, under the leadership of Balakrishna as chairman, the institution continues to grow while staying true to its founding vision. The hospital is set to celebrate 25 years of service, marking a significant milestone in its journey. A grand event is being planned on June 22 this year, with invitations expected to be extended to chief ministers from both Telugu states and key leaders from the central government.

The upcoming Amaravati branch is expected to be a defining addition to the region. It not only strengthens healthcare infrastructure but also reinforces Amaravati’s position as an emerging center for advanced medical services.