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Home > Movie News

Singeetham’s Sing Geetham: Fantasy Woven With Fun

Published on May 1, 2026 by swathy

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Singeetham’s Sing Geetham: Fantasy Woven With Fun

Veteran auteur Singeetham Srinivasa Rao returns to the director’s chair with a film unlike anything he has attempted before, a sweeping musical fantasy brought to life by Nag Ashwin’s Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. The intriguingly titled Sing Geetham was officially revealed through a captivating teaser.

Instead of relying on spectacle alone, the film roots its magic in a quiet village. The protagonist arrives there while pursuing a brighter future, only to discover that this unexpected stop becomes the most defining turn of his life.

Singeetham crafts this realm with the finesse of a storyteller who has spent decades pushing cinematic boundaries. Sing Geetham unfolds not just as a musical fantasy, but as an out-and-out entertainer with good dose of hilarity.

Ayaan, Ahilya Bamroo, and Shalini Kondepudi headline the cast, while Devi Sri Prasad and Ankur C helm the music and cinematography.

With the title teaser sparking instant inquisitiveness, Sing Geetham is set to enchant audiences in theatres on June 11th.

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