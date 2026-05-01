Ram Charan’s Peddi Arriving Early

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s much-anticipated rural action drama Peddi is set to land in theatres earlier than originally planned. While the team had announced June 25th as the release date not long ago, the makers have now taken a call to bring the film out on June 4th.

The early-June slot not only taps into the final phase of summer holidays but also ensures a largely competition-free window, giving Peddi a strong theatrical runway nationwide. Charan in the release date poster is seen captured mid-movement, with his head tilted upward as if drawing strength from pain. The smeared blood on his face highlights the aggressive nature of both the character and the film.

The shoot of the special song is finished, and the entire production is now wrapped up. Mounted on a massive set in Hyderabad, this number is expected to be one of the film’s standout moments. With AR Rahman already delivering two chartbuster tracks, expectations are high for this upcoming song as well. The two glimpses released so far have set the expectations sky high.

Backed by producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, Peddi is being crafted on a grand scale, with every promotional glimpse highlighting its rich visuals and ambitious storytelling. The team will shift gears into full-fledged promotions across the country, building momentum toward the film’s early June arrival.