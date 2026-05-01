Hyderabad Startup Launches “Dosha Nivarana” App

In a space crowded with AI-driven apps, a Hyderabad-based startup is taking a different route – by blending ancient Vedic wisdom with modern technology. Aja Astrotech has launched “Dosha Nivarana,” an application built on the 5,000-year-old Brihat Parashara Hora Shastra, aiming to identify life obstacles and suggest remedies through a digital platform.

The app was unveiled in Hyderabad by Phoenix Group Director Badiga Srikanth, retired district judge Hemanth Kumar Dinthyala, and former T-Hub CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali.

The company says the application is rooted in the teachings of Sage Parashara, one of the most respected figures in Vedic astrology. Instead of relying only on artificial intelligence predictions, the app analyses planetary positions based on a user’s birth details and builds what it calls a “cosmic blueprint.” This includes identifying doshas, yogas, and patterns that may influence different aspects of life, along with suggested remedies.

CEO Phaniraj Jaligama said the system is designed differently from most modern apps. According to him, while many platforms depend purely on AI models, this software translates ancient astrological principles into a structured digital engine. “Most apps rely purely on AI models. Our system is fundamentally different—it interprets ancient Vedic astrology principles and converts them into a modern software engine,” he said

What the App Offers

* Identifies personal obstacles (doshas) and suggests corrective measures

* Offers personalized reports and astrological insights

* Provides muhurtham (auspicious timing) support for 19 key life events, including:

– Marriages

– Housewarming ceremonies

– Job joining

– Planned surgeries

* The app aims to act as a “digital astrologer,” delivering instant guidance traditionally sought from experts.

Multi-Language Rollout Planned

Currently available in Telugu and English, the company plans to expand the app to 11 more Indian languages by June, making it accessible to a wider audience, including the Indian diaspora.

A New Category of Apps?

With its mix of mythology, astrology, and software engineering, “Dosha Nivarana” positions itself as more than just a utility app. The developers claim that having it on a smartphone is equivalent to having an expert astrologer at home.

The engine automatically detects 50 classical Doshas across five categories, matches them to a library of 75-plus Parasara-rooted remedies, and generates personalised reports spanning everything from a child’s Janma Patrika to a Rahu-Ketu axis analysis. A dedicated Muhurtha suite covers 19 life events – calculating auspicious timing with the precision the tradition demands.

A Family Management module allows a single account to hold charts for multiple family members, a feature aimed squarely at India’s joint-family culture. The app launches in Telugu and English, with 11 additional Indian languages planned for June.

Whether it finds mass adoption in an AI-first world remains to be seen – but it certainly marks an interesting attempt to digitize ancient belief systems for modern users.