Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Speculated title for Suriya’s Telugu Film

Published on July 2, 2025 by nymisha

Talented Tamil actor Suriya is finally doing a straight Telugu film after a long wait and hunt. Sir and Luck Baskhar fame Venky Atluri is the director and the filming commenced in Hyderabad recently. The film is said to be an emotional entertainer loaded with all the needed family emotions. The team is yet to finalize the title of the film. As per the speculations, Viswanathan and Sons is the title that is making rounds across social media.

The team has to make an official announcement about the same. Mamitha Baiju is the heroine and GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music. Suriya is taking Rs 50 crores remuneration home and the makers are spending Rs 120 crores on the film. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. Netflix has already acquired the digital streaming rights of the film for a record price. The film releases next year.

