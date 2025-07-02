Speculated title for Suriya’s Telugu Film

Talented Tamil actor Suriya is finally doing a straight Telugu film after a long wait and hunt. Sir and Luck Baskhar fame Venky Atluri is the director and the filming commenced in Hyderabad recently. The film is said to be an emotional entertainer loaded with all the needed family emotions. The team is yet to finalize the title of the film. As per the speculations, Viswanathan and Sons is the title that is making rounds across social media.

The team has to make an official announcement about the same. Mamitha Baiju is the heroine and GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music. Suriya is taking Rs 50 crores remuneration home and the makers are spending Rs 120 crores on the film. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. Netflix has already acquired the digital streaming rights of the film for a record price. The film releases next year.