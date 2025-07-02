Pic Talk: Sharvari stuns in a Bikini

Bollywood beauty Sharvari Wagh shot to fame with Munjya and she is currently shooting for several big ticket films. Some of the hot pictures of this beauty from her recent photo shoots went viral and they were widely circulated on social media. Sharvari turned up the heat in a two-piece white bikini. The actress posted a bunch of clicks on her Instagram page and she looked super hot. Sharvari looked bold, beautiful and hot in these clicks. She is shooting for Alpha, the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe along with Alia Bhatt.