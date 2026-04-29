Alelle Alelle From SM: Two Hearts Find Their Rhythm

Director Ajay Bhupathi is currently helming Srinivasa Mangapuram, featuring newcomers Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni and Rasha Thadani as the lead pair. The musical journey begins with Alelle Alelle, unveiled by Natural Star Nani, and it sets exactly the right tone.

Composer GV Prakash Kumar crafts a melody that starts off calm and intimate before blooming into a lively, spirited rhythm. It’s a tune that grows sweeter with every listen—like watching two hearts slowly find their rhythm.

Sreemani’s lyrics beautifully capture the phases of young love, while the soulful vocals of GV Prakash Kumar and Hari Priya bring warmth and sincerity. Their rendition adds emotional depth without overshadowing the composition.

Jaya Krishna and Rasha Thadani share an organic chemistry- playful at moments, tender at others- and the soothing visuals around them enhance the mood even further. Their romance unfolds with an unforced innocence that makes the song feel even more charming.

The film, presented by Ashwini Dutt and produced by P Kiran, also features Mohan Babu in a pivotal role.