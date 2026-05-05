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Home > Movie News

Tables will turn for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Published on May 5, 2026 by nymisha

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Tables will turn for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

After the censor delay of Jana Nayagan, the team was left in financial stress. They lost complete hope after Amazon backed out of the digital deal and after the entire film was leaked online. The recent deals were slashed by less than 50 percent and there is no clarity on when the film will release. The Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results have turned the tables for Jana Nayagan. The film will now clear all the hurdles and there are clear reports that Jana Nayagan will hit the screens in May.

The film will be granted permissions for special shows with ticket hikes though these predictions are quite early. Vijay will take the oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu soon and the makers of Jana Nayagan will meet him soon. They have been under huge stress because of the delays. With Vijay’s TVK winning in the TN polls, it is a clear sign that the wait will be worth it for KVN Productions who invested big money on the film. H Vinoth is the director and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. The censor certificate of Jana Nayagan will be issued soon.

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