All Hurdles Cleared for Thalaivar173

Thalaivar173 is the most prestigious film for Tamil and two legendary actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth joined hands for the film. Rajinikanth will play the lead role while Kamal Haasan will bankroll Thalaivar173. After Sundar C’s exit, Cibi Chakravarthi has been roped in to direct the film and he walked out of the project due to undisclosed reasons. The hunt for the right director has been going on and the team has finalized Ashwath Marimuthu as director for the film.

Ashwath Marimuthu is committed to AGS Entertainment for his next after Dragon. As per the request from Rajinikanth, AGS has issued an NOC and cleared all the hurdles for Ashwath Marimuthu. The director also narrated a commercial script to Rajinikanth and got his initial nod. The shoot is expected to commence in July and it will be wrapped up in quick schedules. Raajkamal Films International is planning to release Thalaivar173 for Sankranthi 2027. Ashwath Marimuthu is busy with the final script and the pre-production work of this untitled film.