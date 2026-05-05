Can Peddi make noise on a pan-Indian Stage?

Peddi is the most awaited Telugu film of the year and it will head for a pan-Indian release. The post-production works are going on for this rustic village drama which comes with a sports backdrop. The film will hit the screens on June 4th across the globe. The Telugu theatrical deals are big and the film will open on a super strong note across the Telugu states. The biggest question is all about the film’s performance outside Telugu.

Peddi will release through Jio Studios in the North Indian region. The film has fair chances to open on a grand note in the North. Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will release on June 5th in theatres and is the only big film releasing in Hindi over the same weekend. With no other releases, Peddi can do exceptionally well in Hindi. Jio Studios will ensure a grand release for the film and all it needs is a positive word of mouth.

For now, there are no notable releases in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages on June 4th. The makers are discussing deals with prominent distributors so that Peddi gets a good release in all the languages. For now, there are no biggies releasing in the South and Peddi has the potential to do well in all the languages.

The team has grand plans to promote Peddi across all the platforms before the release. Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will participate in the promotional events in the major cities. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru.