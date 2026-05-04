Vijay May Need Allies as TVK Falls Short of Magic Number

As counting trends continue to unfold in Tamil Nadu, Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is on the verge of scripting a remarkable political debut. However, the numbers indicate that forming a government may not be as straightforward as the initial momentum suggested. With the Tamil Nadu Assembly comprising 234 seats, the magic number required to form the government is 118.

Current trends place TVK in the range of 105–110 seats – an impressive tally for a first-time party, yet short of the majority mark. This leaves Vijay needing an additional 8–10 seats to stake a claim to power, pushing him into the inevitable realm of post-poll alliances.

Fragmented Mandate Opens Strategic Options

The emerging picture points to a fractured mandate. The DMK and its alliance partners are expected to finish with around 55–60 seats, while the AIADMK-led bloc may settle near 45 seats. Beyond these two traditional powerhouses, smaller parties such as PMK, VCK, and Left parties are likely to secure a handful of seats each.

This distribution gives Vijay multiple pathways to power. He can either bring together a coalition of smaller parties to cross the majority threshold or attempt a broader alliance with one of the major blocs. Each option, however, comes with its own political costs and long-term implications.

Congress Factor and Pre-Poll Signals

There are indications that TVK had earlier explored aligning with Congress and its allies. Vijay’s father had publicly welcomed such a possibility, and there were even attempts to replace the DMK as Congress’s primary partner in Tamil Nadu before the elections. However, those efforts did not materialize, leaving the door only partially open for post-poll negotiations.

The Political Tightrope Ahead

Another perspective suggests Vijay may tread cautiously when it comes to aligning with Congress, given the national political equations and the potential implications of directly opposing the BJP-led establishment. In such a scenario, an understanding with the AIADMK bloc could emerge as a more pragmatic choice.

The decision Vijay takes at this critical juncture will not just determine whether he forms the government, but also whether he can sustain it for a full five-year term. A stable alliance could cement his position as a long-term political force, while a fragile or opportunistic coalition might lead to instability.

With final results expected soon, all eyes are on Vijay’s next move. His choice of allies will shape not only the immediate power equation but also the future trajectory of Tamil Nadu politics. For now, the suspense continues, but one thing is certain—Vijay stands at a defining crossroads in his political journey.

– ZURAN (@CriticZuran)