May Day Weekend: A Shock for Telugu Cinema

With the postponement of Ram Charan’s Peddi, two Telugu films Gayapadda Simham and Jet Lee released during the May day weekend. Though the released content and the trailers looked promising for both the films, both these films failed to register decent footfalls. Even on the May Day holiday, Gayapadda Simham and Jet Lee were disastrous across the Telugu states. The shows of Gayapadda Simham were cancelled for the weekend and the film will struggle to recover the digital expenses. Dil Raju has paid Rs 2 crores for the theatrical rights and the entire investment is lost if the deal is non-refundable.

Satya’s Jet Lee remained low and it performed better than Gayapadda Simham during the weekend. Jet Lee too is a disaster and the film will end up as a flop. Dhanush’s Tamil film Kara also had a decent release in the Telugu states and the film took the lowest ever opening among Dhanush’s films in the recent years. The poor word of mouth killed the film’s run completely. Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din is rejected by the Hindi audience badly. Malayalam film Patriot is decent in Kerala. On the whole, May Day weekend has been disastrous with poor show from the new Telugu releases.