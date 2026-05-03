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Home > Movie News

Jailer 2 Telugu Rights: No Takers for Now

Published on May 3, 2026 by sankar

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Jailer 2 Telugu Rights: No Takers for Now

Jailer is a sensational hit in Tamil and Telugu languages. Rajinikanth and Nelson have completed the shoot of the sequel titled Jailer 2 and the film is aimed for August release this year. The film is in demand and all the non-theatrical rights are closed. The makers are quoting Rs 60 crores for the Telugu theatrical rights which is huge. For now, no top distributor or producer showed their interest as there is a lot of time left for the film’s release. The team tried their best to rope in a Telugu actor for a crucial role so that it would turn out to be an advantage for the Telugu theatrical rights. Nandamuri Balakrishna rejected the proposal.

The deal will be finalized based on the generated buzz and the exact release date. At the same time, the deal price also depends on the payment terms and the refundable deals. Asian Suniel along with Dil Raju and Suresh Babu released Jailer across the Telugu states on a commission basis. Jailer 2 may be released in the Telugu states as per the same terms if there is no NRA deal. For now, it is quite early for the Telugu deal. Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is produced by Sun Pictures.

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