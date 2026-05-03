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Home > Movie News

Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram Release Pushed?

Published on May 3, 2026 by sankar

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Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram Release Pushed?
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Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram Release Pushed?

Top actress Samantha is back to Telugu cinema after a brief break. She has completed the shoot of Maa Inti Bangaram, an interesting attempt and the film is produced by Samantha’s Tralala Pictures. The makers announced that the film releases on May 15th. After a good set of promotions, the makers have halted the promotions and the release of the film is put on hold. For now, the film is out of summer race and the makers will announce the new release date of Maa Inti Bangaram soon.

The promotions failed to generate the needed buzz on the film. With IPL impacting the footfalls, the makers have decided to postpone the film’s release. For now, reports say that the team is considering a July release for Maa Inti Bangaram. Nandini Reddy is the director and Samantha’s husband Raj Nidimoru penned the script of Maa Inti Bangaram. The non-theatrical deals of Maa Inti Bangaram are closed for decent prices.

Previous Updates of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD Sequel
else

TRENDING

image
Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram Release Pushed?
image
Updates of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD Sequel
image
Gopichand, 70MM, Vvenkat action spectacle launched grandly

Latest

image
Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram Release Pushed?
image
Updates of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD Sequel
image
Photos : Bandla Ganesh Daughter Janani Bandla & Surya Teja Chilukuri Engagement
image
Gopichand, 70MM, Vvenkat action spectacle launched grandly
image
Sathi Leelavathi makers excited with the trailer response

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