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Home > Movie News

Updates of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

Published on May 3, 2026 by sankar

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Updates of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

Prabhas has been occupied with a multiple films. After a brief summer break, the actor will join the sets of Kalki 2898 AD sequel starting from tomorrow in Hyderabad. A massive set is constructed in the outskirts of Hyderabad and some key portions will be shot in the new schedule that commences tomorrow. Prabhas is entering into the sets of Kalki 2898 AD sequel for the first time. Prabhas has allocated bulk dates for the film in May.

The shoot of Kalki 2898 AD sequel commenced in February but Prabhas hasn’t joined the shoot of the film because of his other commitments and summer break. Some crucial episodes on Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan have been completed. Sai Pallavi is said to have replaced Deepika Padukone in the film. Prabhas also has to complete the shoot of Fauzi and he will soon join the sets of Spirit. A clarity on the release dates of these films will be updated soon.

Next Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram Release Pushed? Previous Photos : Bandla Ganesh Daughter Janani Bandla & Surya Teja Chilukuri Engagement
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