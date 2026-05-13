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Home > Movie News

No Takers for Sreeleela in Telugu

Published on May 13, 2026 by nymisha

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No Takers for Sreeleela in Telugu

Telugu beauty Sreeleela made an impressive debut with Pelli SandaD and she went on to act in several movies. Though some of them ended up as box-office winners, most of them failed to live up to the expectations. Sreeleela was in a mad rush and she signed back-to-back films. For two years, the actress did not take breaks and she even spent ample time promoting her movies. After delivering back-to-back duds and failing to impress with her performance, our filmmakers started to hunt for other options.

Sreeleela also hiked her fee and she is not accessible for many films. For now, Sreeleela hasn’t signed any new Telugu film. Her last film Ustaad Bhagat Singh bombed at the box-office and the actress was trolled for acting beside Pawan Kalyan. Even her role was half baked and had no scope to perform. She is acting beside Dhanush in Tamil and she has a couple of Hindi films under shoot currently. Sreeleela is eagerly waiting to sign a biggie in Telugu but she is not considered for now. Hope the actress returns back with a bang in Telugu soon.

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