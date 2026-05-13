Peddi team plans live AR Rahman concert in Bhopal

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s Peddi creating an absolute frenzy in trade circles. Lavishly bankrolled by producer Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie promises a never-seen-before cinematic experience. The hype is incredibly real, as the film has already crossed a phenomenal $225K in US premiere pre-sales, showcasing the massive anticipation surrounding the project.

To elevate this global excitement to new heights, the makers have planned back-to-back massive promotional events across the country. The intense theatrical trailer will be launched in Mumbai on May 18th, introducing the film’s raw scale to audiences worldwide. Following this, the team will host a grand Special Song Launch in Bhopal on May 23rd. At the event, Oscar Award winningf composer AR Rahman is set to perform live all tracks including chartbusters Chikiri, Raa Rei Raa Rei.

These massive promotions will amplify the buzz around the ensemble cast, which includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu Sharma. The world-class production values of Peddi will leave audiences spellbound across the globe. With the final cut crisp and ready, the entire team is highly confident as they march toward the grand worldwide release on June 4th, 2026.