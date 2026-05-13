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Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde Combo Again?

Published on May 13, 2026 by nymisha

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Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde Combo Again?

Icon Star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde worked together in Duvvada Jagannadham in the past and their combo on screen was well appreciated. The duo teamed up again in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and the film emerged as a huge blockbuster. After years, the duo is all set to team up for the third time as per the ongoing speculations. Pooja Hegde is considered for the role of the heroine in Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie that will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film is currently under pre-production stages and Pooja Hegde is considered for the role. The team will finalize and make an official statement before the shoot commences. Lokesh Kanagaraj is wrapping up the script and he is finalizing the actors, technicians. The shoot commences after Allu Arjun completes the shoot of Raaka. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this mega budget attempt and the film will release next year. More details are expected to be announced soon.

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