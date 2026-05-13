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Home > Movie News

NTR to Clear Air on his Birthday

Published on May 13, 2026 by nymisha

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NTR to Clear Air on his Birthday

Young Tiger NTR is completely occupied with Prashanth Neel’s Dragon and the film’s release is pushed to next year. NTR transformed himself for the role and the title glimpse will be out on May 20th. There are a lot of speculations going on about the upcoming films of NTR. The top actor hasn’t made any announcement despite speculations and huge noise from the fans. God of War is the next film of Trivikram Srinivas and speculations are going on that NTR will feature in this mythological drama.

At the same time, there are strong talks that Allu Arjun is also the frontrunner for the role. All the speculations will come to an end on May 20th with the announcement made on NTR’s birthday. NTR’s long delayed film Devara 2 is on track and there are rumors that the film is shelved after NBK – Koratala Siva film is announced. Rumors say that a new poster of Devara 2 will be out on NTR’s birthday. If the poster is out, the film will be on track, else it would add strength for the speculations that Devara 2 is shelved. Young producer S Naga Vamsi is lining up NTR and Nelson Dilipkumar’s film. The discussions are going on for now.

On the whole, NTR’s birthday will put an end to a lot of speculations this year.

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