Will Trisha continue doing Films?

Tamil actress Trisha has started her second innings and is quite busy with her acting assignments. The actress is the major attraction during the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. There are strong rumors that Trisha will make her political debut soon and she would be inducted into the cabinet of Vijay. Speculations also say that Vijay and Trisha will get married soon.

The biggest question is if Trisha will continue doing films or if she will shift her entire focus on politics. If she takes up the cabinet berth, it would be tough for Trisha to take up acting assignments. She will have to dedicate her complete time to TVK. Else, she can balance her film career along with her political engagements. For now, there is a debate going on about the future moves of Trisha.