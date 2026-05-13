x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chandrababu Backs Modi’s Savings Push as Andhra Pradesh Plans Major Energy Reforms

Published on May 13, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Here are some Big Statements from Tollywood Active Producers
image
Chandrababu Backs Modi’s Savings Push as Andhra Pradesh Plans Major Energy Reforms
image
Top Producers’ Strong Counter for Exhibitors
image
Raja The Raja Teaser: Scintillating and Vibrant
image
New Date for Rajinikanth’s Jailer2?

Chandrababu Backs Modi’s Savings Push as Andhra Pradesh Plans Major Energy Reforms

chandrababu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the state will adopt several energy saving and cost cutting measures recently suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The move comes at a time when rising fuel prices and global economic pressure are becoming major concerns across the country.

Speaking at the foundation stone ceremony for the KIMS hospital and medical university buildings in Amaravati, Chandrababu said India must prepare for the financial impact caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He said the increase in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices has created additional pressure on the economy. In such a situation, reducing fuel consumption has become a national responsibility.

The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh is ready to implement practical savings measures that can reduce unnecessary expenditure and strengthen the economy. He confirmed that the government will encourage work from home systems in selected sectors to reduce fuel usage and improve efficiency.

Chandrababu also stressed the importance of reducing avoidable foreign travel and limiting large official convoys. He said public representatives and government departments should focus more on responsible spending and smarter administration.

The Andhra Pradesh government is also planning to give greater priority to solar energy. Chandrababu urged citizens to adopt rooftop solar systems and support green energy generation at the household level. He said renewable energy can reduce electricity costs, cut fuel dependency and protect the environment at the same time.

Tourism was another key area highlighted during his speech. Instead of spending heavily on foreign vacations, Chandrababu encouraged people to explore India’s own tourist destinations. He said promoting domestic tourism will help local businesses and create more employment opportunities for young people.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that these reforms can help Andhra Pradesh move toward economic self reliance in the coming years. He said disciplined spending, energy conservation and sustainable development will play a major role in building a stronger state economy.

Next Here are some Big Statements from Tollywood Active Producers Previous Top Producers’ Strong Counter for Exhibitors
else

TRENDING

image
Here are some Big Statements from Tollywood Active Producers
image
Top Producers’ Strong Counter for Exhibitors
image
Raja The Raja Teaser: Scintillating and Vibrant

Latest

image
Here are some Big Statements from Tollywood Active Producers
image
Chandrababu Backs Modi’s Savings Push as Andhra Pradesh Plans Major Energy Reforms
image
Top Producers’ Strong Counter for Exhibitors
image
Raja The Raja Teaser: Scintillating and Vibrant
image
New Date for Rajinikanth’s Jailer2?

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Backs Modi’s Savings Push as Andhra Pradesh Plans Major Energy Reforms
image
PM Modi Cuts Down Official Convoy, Pushes Austerity and Fuel Saving Measures
image
Vijay Proves Majority in Tamil Nadu Assembly, TVK Government Officially Secures Power

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album