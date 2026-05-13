Chandrababu Backs Modi’s Savings Push as Andhra Pradesh Plans Major Energy Reforms

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the state will adopt several energy saving and cost cutting measures recently suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The move comes at a time when rising fuel prices and global economic pressure are becoming major concerns across the country.

Speaking at the foundation stone ceremony for the KIMS hospital and medical university buildings in Amaravati, Chandrababu said India must prepare for the financial impact caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He said the increase in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices has created additional pressure on the economy. In such a situation, reducing fuel consumption has become a national responsibility.

The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh is ready to implement practical savings measures that can reduce unnecessary expenditure and strengthen the economy. He confirmed that the government will encourage work from home systems in selected sectors to reduce fuel usage and improve efficiency.

Chandrababu also stressed the importance of reducing avoidable foreign travel and limiting large official convoys. He said public representatives and government departments should focus more on responsible spending and smarter administration.

The Andhra Pradesh government is also planning to give greater priority to solar energy. Chandrababu urged citizens to adopt rooftop solar systems and support green energy generation at the household level. He said renewable energy can reduce electricity costs, cut fuel dependency and protect the environment at the same time.

Tourism was another key area highlighted during his speech. Instead of spending heavily on foreign vacations, Chandrababu encouraged people to explore India’s own tourist destinations. He said promoting domestic tourism will help local businesses and create more employment opportunities for young people.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that these reforms can help Andhra Pradesh move toward economic self reliance in the coming years. He said disciplined spending, energy conservation and sustainable development will play a major role in building a stronger state economy.