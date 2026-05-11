Chandrababu Pushes for Polavaram Completion During Delhi Tour

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stepped up efforts to secure central support for key state projects during his visit to New Delhi. With a strong focus on irrigation and infrastructure, the Chief Minister held a series of meetings with Union Ministers and senior officials to speed up pending approvals and funding for Andhra Pradesh.

During his meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, Chandrababu urged the Centre to extend full cooperation for completing the Polavaram Project before the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu. He described Polavaram as a crucial project for the future of Andhra Pradesh and said the government is determined to complete the works within the target timeline.

The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that he had personally visited the Polavaram project site five times to monitor the progress of construction. He said the new diaphragm wall was completed on April 2, 2026 and added that key Earth Cum Rock Fill Dam works in Gap 1 and Gap 2 are progressing rapidly.

Chandrababu also requested the Centre to permanently withdraw the stop work orders issued in 2011 due to pending public hearing issues in Odisha and Chhattisgarh. He said removing those restrictions would help speed up the remaining works without interruptions.

The Andhra Pradesh government sought reimbursement for the increased capacity of the right and left canals, which were upgraded to 17,500 cusecs to meet rising irrigation needs. The Chief Minister also requested fresh funding for the remaining stages of the project and appealed for financial assistance to restore several irrigation schemes across the state.

During the discussions, Chandrababu raised concerns over the proposed increase in the height of the Almatti Dam. He urged the Centre not to issue a gazette notification until the Supreme Court delivers its final verdict. According to him, raising the dam height could negatively affect Andhra Pradesh’s water interests.

The Chief Minister also pushed for approvals related to the Polavaram Banakacherla Link Project. He said the project aims to divert nearly 200 TMC of floodwater that currently goes waste into the sea. On the Vamsadhara issue, he stated that the government would proceed with the Neradi Barrage project as per the gazette notification and requested support for the required land acquisition process in Odisha.

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, who also participated in the meetings, said the state government is confident of completing Polavaram by June 2027. He described the project as a game changer that can make Andhra Pradesh drought free. Ramanaidu also said the completed project would be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further stated that the government has begun replacing all gates of the Tungabhadra project and accused the previous YSR Congress Party government of neglecting the issue. Discussions were also held on preparing an action plan for the Godavari Cauvery river linking project.

Earlier, Chandrababu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed pending commitments related to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He reportedly sought the immediate release of pending dues to the state and requested greater support for Amaravati development works. The Chief Minister also proposed the establishment of more central institutions in Amaravati and appealed for faster release of funds for key infrastructure projects including Polavaram.