x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ranveer Singh To Play Lord Shiva

Published on May 11, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu Pushes for Polavaram Completion During Delhi Tour
image
Ranveer Singh To Play Lord Shiva
image
Mid-range Film Crisis in Telugu Cinema
image
Video : Actress Avika Gor Exclusive Interview
image
Vishwambara Team considering a New Date?

Ranveer Singh To Play Lord Shiva

ranveer singh

It has been the season of mythological films in Indian cinema. Several films based on Hindu Gods are being made in various Indian languages. As per the new developments, Ranveer Singh is all set to feature in a mythological film and Ranveer will be seen in the role of Lord Shiva. Ranveer Singh has acquired the adaptation rights of ‘The Immortals of Meluha’, the bestselling novel written by Amish Tripathi.

Ranveer Singh’s production banner Maa Kasam Films in collaboration with Birla Studios will produce this prestigious film. The makers are in plans to make this as a trilogy and a massive budget is invested on the three film franchise. Ranveer Singh is in plans to bring Meluha to the big screen. The first part of the film will hit the floors in 2028 with Ranveer essaying the role of Lord Shiva. The other cast and crew members will be finalized soon. The director of this franchise will be locked after the final script is completed. Before this, Ranveer Singh will complete a zombie film titled Pralay and an untitled film to be directed by Dhurandhar fame Aditya Dhar.

Next Chandrababu Pushes for Polavaram Completion During Delhi Tour Previous Mid-range Film Crisis in Telugu Cinema
else

TRENDING

image
Ranveer Singh To Play Lord Shiva
image
Mid-range Film Crisis in Telugu Cinema
image
Vishwambara Team considering a New Date?

Latest

image
Chandrababu Pushes for Polavaram Completion During Delhi Tour
image
Ranveer Singh To Play Lord Shiva
image
Mid-range Film Crisis in Telugu Cinema
image
Video : Actress Avika Gor Exclusive Interview
image
Vishwambara Team considering a New Date?

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Pushes for Polavaram Completion During Delhi Tour
image
MK Stalin Meets Vijay: Growing Unrest In AIADMK
image
Revanth Reddy Orders Immediate Probe Into Bandi Bageerath Case

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album