Ranveer Singh To Play Lord Shiva

It has been the season of mythological films in Indian cinema. Several films based on Hindu Gods are being made in various Indian languages. As per the new developments, Ranveer Singh is all set to feature in a mythological film and Ranveer will be seen in the role of Lord Shiva. Ranveer Singh has acquired the adaptation rights of ‘The Immortals of Meluha’, the bestselling novel written by Amish Tripathi.

Ranveer Singh’s production banner Maa Kasam Films in collaboration with Birla Studios will produce this prestigious film. The makers are in plans to make this as a trilogy and a massive budget is invested on the three film franchise. Ranveer Singh is in plans to bring Meluha to the big screen. The first part of the film will hit the floors in 2028 with Ranveer essaying the role of Lord Shiva. The other cast and crew members will be finalized soon. The director of this franchise will be locked after the final script is completed. Before this, Ranveer Singh will complete a zombie film titled Pralay and an untitled film to be directed by Dhurandhar fame Aditya Dhar.