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Home > Movie News

Mid-range Film Crisis in Telugu Cinema

Published on May 11, 2026 by sankar

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Mid-range Film Crisis in Telugu Cinema

Telugu Cinema is currently in a struggling phase. The producers are left in a lot of stress because of the decline in the non-theatrical deals. The financiers are not ready to lend money like in the past. For the films featuring top stars, the deals are decent but there is a lot of crisis for the mid-range films in Telugu cinema. The digital players are not ready to bet big on the films featuring mid-range actors. All the producers who invested big money are left in stress and are puzzled.

Mid-range Film Crisis is the most discussed among the Telugu producers. The digital deals are declined and most of the actors are not ready to compromise on their pay. The producers are unable to control the budgets. Over 50-60 films are currently in various phases of production in Telugu cinema among the mid-range projects. With nothing much to do, some of the producers are heading for risk while some others are waiting to recover a portion of their investments through the digital deals. If the word of mouth is discouraging, these films are ending up collecting less than Rs 5 crores in theatres. The Mid-range Film Crisis is the biggest nightmare for Telugu producers currently.

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