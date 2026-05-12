Rahul Ramakrishna spills Bold Facts about Cinema

Telugu cinema is currently in the toughest phase. The audience are not showing much interest to rush and watch every film in theatres. They turned quite selective and the absence of stars has made 2026 summer disastrous in Tollywood. Young comedian and actor Rahul Ramakrishna has taken to his social media page to spill out facts. “Empty movie halls are an honest verdict on how bad we have become at work” told Rahul. He asked the filmmakers to rethink about ticket prices and asked the filmmakers not to take the audience for granted.

“If your film cannot overpower the brutal summer heat, traffic, parking and petrol prices, inflated snacks, taxes,and the sheer exhaustion of modern life — don’t ask audiences to leave their homes for it. Empty movie halls are an honest verdict on how bad we have become at work. So, unless we can justify the ticket price with some awe-inspiring spectacular event that cannot be easily replicated on a phone screen, it is high time we sincerely introspect on how to really reward the audience’s patience. You can’t insult them and then demand gratitude. And please, for your own sake, let go of the arrogant belief that the audiences are too stupid to recognise bad filmmaking. Almost everyone is camera savvy and adept at filmmaking techniques now thanks to digitalisation. We still consider our “craft” as some mystical art form” posted Rahul Ramakrishna on his X page.