No ‘Chief Minister’ Card for Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay is the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the actor’s political party TVK has created a sensation in Tamil politics. Ever since the actor won in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the big speculation making rounds is that his last feature film Jana Nayagan will come with a ‘Chief Minister’ tag in the film. The film was occupied with censor hurdles and the January release has been pushed. The film is expected to release soon.

Rumors say that instead of Thalapathy, the makers have come with the tag of Chief Minister in Jana Nayagan during the introduction scenes of Vijay. The news is completely untrue and there are no changes made after the victory of Vijay. The film will carry the same tag of ‘Thalapathy’ in Jana Nayagan. Vijay is trying his best to clear all the hurdles. The censor certificate is yet to be issued and the makers will announce the release date after the censor certificate is issued. H Vinoth is the director and Pooja Hegde, Mamita Baiju, Bobby Deol will be seen in other prominent roles in this social drama packed with action. KVN Productions are the producers.