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Home > Movie News

Shocking: Jahnvi Kapoor’s No for Peddi Promotions?

Published on May 15, 2026 by sankar

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Shocking: Jahnvi Kapoor’s No for Peddi Promotions?

Jahnvi Kapoor was introduced as the daughter of Legendary actress Sridevi and she has done many films in her career. But the actress is yet to score a big success. She has more offers in Telugu than in Hindi. She is the leading lady in Ram Charan’s Peddi, the most awaited Telugu film of the year and the makers have planned a big set of promotions across the country. Jahnvi Kapoor plays a village girl in this rustic sports drama. A leading newsdaily has published that Jahnvi Kapoor will not promote the film.

The actress signed the project because of her bigger remuneration and she has no prominent role in the film because of which Jahnvi Kapoor opted out to stay away from promoting Peddi. The makers are yet to give a clarity about the actress promoting the film. Jahnvi Kapoor should be present for the film’s promotions as Peddi is the next pan-Indian film ready for release and she can steal the spotlight. Jahnvi Kapoor has no great offers and the success of Peddi can open doors for the actress to sign more films. At this time, if the actress decides to stay away from the promotions of Peddi, it would be a costly mistake.

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and is gearing up for a June 4th release. Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer.

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