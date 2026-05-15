Suriya’s Karuppu Clears all the Hurdles

Karuppu, a mass entertainer featuring Suriya was announced for release on May 14th in Telugu and Tamil languages. But the film could not make it to the theatres because of the debts of the producer. Suriya had to step in and assure the financiers and all the hurdles were cleared by last night. Karuppu is releasing with 9 AM shows in Tamil Nadu and with regular morning shows in the Telugu states. A big opening was on cards for this mass entertainer and it was missed on Thursday.

The word of mouth has to be exceptional for the film to perform well. With no other releases, a decent word of mouth can make Karuppu end up as a decent film. Suriya’s recent films fell short of expectations and the actor pinned high hopes on Karuppu which is releasing as Veera Bhadrudu in Telugu. RJ Balaji is the director and Trisha is the heroine in Karuppu. Dream Warrior Pictures has invested big money on the film. Annapurna Studios is releasing the film in the Telugu states.