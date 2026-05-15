Crazy Project: RAPO turns director for an edge-of-seat thriller

Energetic Star Ram Pothineni is taking a massive leap in his career by making his directorial debut with his upcoming 23rd film, currently titled #RAPO23. Following his successful stint as a lyricist and singer in Andhra King Taluka, Ram is now venturing into filmmaking with a stylish psychological action thriller, a genre rarely explored in Telugu cinema.

The film will be produced by Krishna Pothineni under the newly established Rapo Cinematics banner. With this ambitious move, Ram joins the prestigious ranks of legendary actors-turned-directors like Sr. NTR, Krishna, and Pawan Kalyan.

To mark his birthday, the makers unveiled a striking poster introducing his character, Veera. The dark and gritty visual features Ram from behind in a leather jacket with a sharp V-cut hairstyle. A bold red V dominates the backdrop against a cold cityscape, perfectly capturing the film’s tagline, The Story of a Lone Wolf.

The poster promises a completely unseen and raw avatar for the actor. The story is going to be one of its kind and Ram is said to have taken a lot of care in designing every character while his character will be a never-seen-before surprise. With highly talented technicians to come on board, the film is scheduled to begin its regular shoot this June, targeting a release in December.