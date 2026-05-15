Suriya Burning Big Money from his Pockets

Suriya is undoubtedly one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. During the pandemic time, Indian audience witnessed his peak performance in films like Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim. Post-pandemic, despite several interesting attempts, Suriya could not taste a commercial success. The actor continues to work without breaks and he has several films lined up. He had big hopes on Kanguva but the film bombed badly at the box-office. Studio Green produced the film and Suriya also invested money to bail out the project before the release.

His recent release Karuppu which was due for release yesterday was delayed due to financial hurdles. Dream Warrior Pictures, the producers of Karuppu, had to depend on Suriya to clear the hurdles. Leaving about the market of Suriya, the actor has been burning out from his pockets to bail out his films. As per the speculations, Suriya has lost big money through Kanguva and Karuppu to bring them to theatres. The actor had to repay a major part of his remuneration for these films. This is a welcome move from the actor to support his producers but he is losing money from his pay.

Karuppu has cleared all the hurdles and the film releases today in Tamil and Telugu languages. RJ Balaji is the director and Trisha is the leading lady.