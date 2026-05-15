x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Suriya Burning Big Money from his Pockets

Published on May 15, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Suriya Burning Big Money from his Pockets
image
Crazy Project: RAPO turns director for an edge-of-seat thriller
image
No ‘Chief Minister’ Card for Vijay
image
Shocking: Jahnvi Kapoor’s No for Peddi Promotions?
image
Suriya’s Karuppu Clears all the Hurdles

Suriya Burning Big Money from his Pockets

Suriya is undoubtedly one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. During the pandemic time, Indian audience witnessed his peak performance in films like Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim. Post-pandemic, despite several interesting attempts, Suriya could not taste a commercial success. The actor continues to work without breaks and he has several films lined up. He had big hopes on Kanguva but the film bombed badly at the box-office. Studio Green produced the film and Suriya also invested money to bail out the project before the release.

His recent release Karuppu which was due for release yesterday was delayed due to financial hurdles. Dream Warrior Pictures, the producers of Karuppu, had to depend on Suriya to clear the hurdles. Leaving about the market of Suriya, the actor has been burning out from his pockets to bail out his films. As per the speculations, Suriya has lost big money through Kanguva and Karuppu to bring them to theatres. The actor had to repay a major part of his remuneration for these films. This is a welcome move from the actor to support his producers but he is losing money from his pay.

Karuppu has cleared all the hurdles and the film releases today in Tamil and Telugu languages. RJ Balaji is the director and Trisha is the leading lady.

Previous Crazy Project: RAPO turns director for an edge-of-seat thriller
else

TRENDING

image
Suriya Burning Big Money from his Pockets
image
Crazy Project: RAPO turns director for an edge-of-seat thriller
image
No ‘Chief Minister’ Card for Vijay

Latest

image
Suriya Burning Big Money from his Pockets
image
Crazy Project: RAPO turns director for an edge-of-seat thriller
image
No ‘Chief Minister’ Card for Vijay
image
Shocking: Jahnvi Kapoor’s No for Peddi Promotions?
image
Suriya’s Karuppu Clears all the Hurdles

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Promises Relief for AgriGold Victims Within Six Months
image
VD Satheesan Named Kerala Chief Minister
image
Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan Follow Modi and Chandrababu in Cutting Down Convoy Vehicles

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album